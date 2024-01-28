Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.40.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAR

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

CAR stock opened at $174.19 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $156.74 and a one year high of $251.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.51.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.54 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 559.82%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $21.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 40.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.