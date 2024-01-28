Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Holdings Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Axcelis Technologies worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $65,215.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,197.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 3.7 %

ACLS stock opened at $131.29 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.28 and a 1-year high of $201.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.47 and its 200-day moving average is $151.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.24 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

