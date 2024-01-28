Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Axcelis Technologies worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $65,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $542,197.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $131.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.41. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.28 and a 52-week high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.24 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

