Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.75 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 51.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AYA. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$13.25 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of TSE:AYA opened at C$10.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 351.67 and a beta of 1.30. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$6.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.39.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$15.72 million for the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.2619674 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

