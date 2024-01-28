B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Cut to C$7.25

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.30 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.60 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.88.

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$3.70 on Thursday. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.56 and a 1 year high of C$5.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of C$641.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$635.16 million. Analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.3868472 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 61.76%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

