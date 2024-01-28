B2Gold (TSE:BTO) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BTO. National Bankshares lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.30 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Pi Financial cut their price target on B2Gold from C$6.60 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.88.

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$3.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.56 and a 12-month high of C$5.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.10.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of C$641.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$635.16 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.3868472 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 61.76%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

