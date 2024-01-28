BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BAB Stock Up 6.7 %

BABB stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. BAB has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73.

BAB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. BAB’s payout ratio is currently 66.68%.

About BAB

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

