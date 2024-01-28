Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Northcoast Research cut Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Badger Meter Trading Down 5.6 %

NYSE:BMI opened at $143.77 on Friday. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $103.93 and a 12 month high of $170.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 13.4% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

