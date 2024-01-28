Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) PT Raised to $49.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BKR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.18.

Shares of BKR opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average of $34.42. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 305,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 147,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

