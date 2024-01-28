Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,402 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $21,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 98,059.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 765,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,216,000 after acquiring an additional 764,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter worth about $40,469,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Balchem by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,545,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,018,000 after buying an additional 227,360 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the second quarter worth about $19,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $139.43 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $110.74 and a 1 year high of $150.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.02.

Balchem Increases Dividend

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Balchem had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $229.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

