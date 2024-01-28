Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.90 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Down 0.9 %

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.90. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $477.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.41 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 8.74%. Equities analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,154,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 48.7% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 495,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 162,396 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 241.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.6% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 49,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 223,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.