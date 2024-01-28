Bank of America Lowers Boeing (NYSE:BA) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $225.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $255.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $254.19.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $205.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.83. Boeing has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Boeing by 175,431.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,261 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 599.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,485 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 8,961.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $221,773,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

