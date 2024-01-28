Bank of America Upgrades Nomura (NYSE:NMR) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nomura in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NMR opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16. Nomura has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nomura during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

