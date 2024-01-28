Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OZK. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered Bank OZK from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised Bank OZK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ OZK opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.39. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 406.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 324,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 260,368 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter worth $215,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 435,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 928,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,422,000 after purchasing an additional 95,473 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

