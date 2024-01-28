Barclays Increases Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $788.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $720.00 to $788.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $875.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $839.67.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $810.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $803.83 and its 200 day moving average is $775.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Equinix has a 1-year low of $661.66 and a 1-year high of $826.00. The company has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total value of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,191 shares of company stock worth $16,625,325. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

