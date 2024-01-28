Barclays Lowers Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target to $42.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $30.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.42. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,274,000 after purchasing an additional 365,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,639,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,540,000 after purchasing an additional 827,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

