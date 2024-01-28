Barclays Lowers Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $124.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KMB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.14.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $121.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.06% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.