Barclays Lowers Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target to $43.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Barclays from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MBLY. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $28.38 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of -709.32, a PEG ratio of 78.60 and a beta of -0.31.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Mobileye Global’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill bought 27,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,093.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

