Barclays Lowers Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target to $155.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $157.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.09.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $124.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.81. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $163.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.48.

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 120.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 102.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 25.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.