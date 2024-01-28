Barclays Raises AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target to $84.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AER has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.00.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AER opened at $77.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AerCap has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $78.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.97.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.37. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 33.62%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerCap

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth about $3,828,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth about $956,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 41,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

