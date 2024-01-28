Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ABX. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$34.50 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.95.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.7 %

TSE:ABX opened at C$20.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 522.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.21. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$19.04 and a 52 week high of C$28.19.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.06 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.4204469 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,350.00%.

Insider Activity at Barrick Gold

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Christine Elizabeth Keener acquired 30,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.57 per share, with a total value of C$541,735.81. In related news, Senior Officer Christine Elizabeth Keener purchased 30,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.57 per share, with a total value of C$541,735.81. Also, Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin acquired 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,438.09. Insiders bought 157,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,355 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.