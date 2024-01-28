Barrington Research Boosts Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Price Target to $121.00

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barrington Research from $98.00 to $121.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Concentrix from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Concentrix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.20.

Get Concentrix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNXC

Concentrix Stock Up 4.4 %

Concentrix Announces Dividend

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $91.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $70.58 and a fifty-two week high of $151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Impactive Capital LP raised its holdings in Concentrix by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,500,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,924,000 after buying an additional 849,567 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 470.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,683,000 after acquiring an additional 799,625 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 161.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,488,000 after purchasing an additional 490,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth $56,061,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth $40,339,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.