Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.64.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BECN

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $83.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.29. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $54.08 and a 12-month high of $89.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.71%. Equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 63.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.