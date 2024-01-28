Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BELFB. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $66.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.12. The company has a market cap of $846.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $158.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.00 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 26.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bel Fuse

In other Bel Fuse news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $139,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $139,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $168,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $403,285. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

