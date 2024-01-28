Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of BLPH stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $746,213.00, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.60. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $7,338,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

