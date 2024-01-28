Benchmark Lowers Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Price Target to $1.00

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nutex Health Price Performance

NUTX opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. Nutex Health has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25. The company has a market cap of $91.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. Nutex Health had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutex Health will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutex Health

In related news, CEO Thomas T. Vo bought 224,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $51,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,547,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,995,942.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Joshua Detillio bought 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas T. Vo bought 224,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $51,704.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 269,547,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,995,942.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 640,000 shares of company stock worth $148,600 over the last ninety days. 48.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Nutex Health by 574.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Nutex Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Nutex Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health Inc operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care.

