Benchmark Lowers Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Price Target to $1.00

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Nutex Health Price Performance
NUTX opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. Nutex Health has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25. The company has a market cap of $91.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.38.
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. Nutex Health had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutex Health will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutex Health
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Nutex Health by 574.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Nutex Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Nutex Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
About Nutex Health
Nutex Health Inc operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care.
