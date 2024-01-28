Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187,778 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,456 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Best Buy worth $82,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $347,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 9.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Best Buy by 11.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 167,243 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.5 %

Best Buy stock opened at $74.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

