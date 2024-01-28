BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical technology company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 503.34% and a negative net margin of 50.61%.

Institutional Trading of BIOLASE

About BIOLASE

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOL. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter worth $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter worth $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 222.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95,789 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BIOLASE by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Stories

