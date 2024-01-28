BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
BIOLASE Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical technology company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 503.34% and a negative net margin of 50.61%.
Institutional Trading of BIOLASE
About BIOLASE
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
