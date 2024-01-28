Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$18.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$18.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$18.25 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Bird Construction from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.81.

TSE:BDT opened at C$15.49 on Friday. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$8.01 and a 12-month high of C$15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$832.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.12. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of C$783.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$737.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 1.699536 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.0358 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.86%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

