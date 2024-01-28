BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,883,117,000 after acquiring an additional 96,674,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,252,126,000 after acquiring an additional 138,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,276,884,000 after acquiring an additional 135,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after acquiring an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in BlackRock by 9.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,140,439,000 after buying an additional 255,249 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $787.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $778.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $712.72. The firm has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

