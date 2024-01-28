BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock opened at $787.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $778.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $712.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $819.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

