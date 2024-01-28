BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUJ. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 810,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 19,170 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 796,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 439,949 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 58,644 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 312,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 137,028 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 278,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 33,546 shares during the period. 11.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUJ stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $12.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.39%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

