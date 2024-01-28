Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 103.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 38,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

BCX stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $10.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

