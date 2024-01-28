Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) Short Interest Update

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 616,800 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the December 31st total of 484,200 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Blue Star Foods Price Performance
Blue Star Foods stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.06. Blue Star Foods has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $14.49.
Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blue Star Foods had a negative net margin of 150.82% and a negative return on equity of 686.20%. The company had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter.
Blue Star Foods Company Profile
Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.
