Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) Short Interest Update

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 616,800 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the December 31st total of 484,200 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Blue Star Foods Price Performance

Blue Star Foods stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.06. Blue Star Foods has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $14.49.

Get Blue Star Foods alerts:

Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blue Star Foods had a negative net margin of 150.82% and a negative return on equity of 686.20%. The company had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Star Foods

Blue Star Foods Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSFC. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.