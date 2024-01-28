BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Hits New 12-Month High at $92.91

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $92.91 and last traded at $92.82, with a volume of 23385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.75.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

