BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Stephens

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stephens from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BOK Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of BOK Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.25.

BOK Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $85.49 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.74 per share, with a total value of $69,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,694.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 39.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

