Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Raised to $67.00 at Barclays

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $66.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.94% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BYD. Susquehanna cut their target price on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.18.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Trading Up 0.8 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,720,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $835,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Boyd Gaming
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.