Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Raised to $67.00 at Barclays

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $66.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BYD. Susquehanna cut their target price on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.18.

NYSE BYD opened at $64.46 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $52.42 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,720,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $835,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

