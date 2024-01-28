Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BFH. Evercore ISI cut shares of Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Bread Financial Price Performance

BFH stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.95. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $762,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,702 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,818.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 449,000 shares of company stock worth $14,409,310 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFH. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at about $948,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at about $153,464,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at about $21,151,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at about $3,333,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

