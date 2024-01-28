Breakwater Capital Group Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,217,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,846,230,000 after purchasing an additional 882,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,432,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphabet by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,459 shares of company stock valued at $25,949,772. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $153.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $154.76.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

