Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Short Interest Update

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 195.5% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 86,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brera Stock Performance

Shares of Brera stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. Brera has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81.

About Brera

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

