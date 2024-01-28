Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Short Interest Up 30.7% in January

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,300 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the December 31st total of 116,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 87,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BWB shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

BWB stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $15.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $382.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.15 million during the quarter. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,619,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,803,000 after purchasing an additional 175,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,998,000 after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,647,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 236,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 971,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,005,000 after purchasing an additional 22,980 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

