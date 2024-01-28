Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.33% of Brighthouse Financial worth $10,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 71.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 111.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.10. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

