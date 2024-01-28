Brokerages Set Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) PT at $34.30

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARMK shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Aramark from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

In other Aramark news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,018,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,444,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,926,000 after acquiring an additional 152,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 102.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562,434 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 1,042.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 63.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,929,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 6.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,541,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,234,000 after acquiring an additional 410,204 shares during the last quarter.

ARMK stock opened at $28.58 on Thursday. Aramark has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Aramark had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.84%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

