Brokerages Set Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT at $145.38

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.38.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, October 9th.
Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $132.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.12. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.
Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 570.61% and a negative net margin of 391.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.
