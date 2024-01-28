Brokerages Set AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Target Price at $59.50

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $42,968.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,065.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after buying an additional 56,761 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in AtriCure by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,689,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,417,000 after acquiring an additional 43,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 1.36. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $59.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.65 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

