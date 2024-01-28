Brokerages Set BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Target Price at $35.80

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BJRI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, November 20th.

In related news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $120,642.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 5,061 shares of company stock worth $163,368 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJRI opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.08. The firm has a market cap of $794.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.06. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $318.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.54 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.15%. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

