Brokerages Set DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Target Price at $77.44

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.78.

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

NYSE:DD opened at $64.67 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

