Brokerages Set Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target at $71.83

Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENOV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Enovis during the first quarter worth about $905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth about $5,573,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth about $532,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth about $1,211,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth about $3,016,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovis stock opened at $59.80 on Thursday. Enovis has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -43.65 and a beta of 2.01.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.89 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

