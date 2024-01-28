Brokerages Set Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Target Price at $110.82

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Entergy Stock Up 0.2 %

ETR opened at $99.31 on Thursday. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Entergy by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

