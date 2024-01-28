Brokerages Set Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target at $82.41

Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.41.
LEGN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, December 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $56.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.13. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $77.32.
Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 40.03% and a negative net margin of 207.24%. The business had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 250.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).
